Rift Valley
KANU calls for calm after deadly clashes in Ang’ata Barikoi
Ang’ata Barikoi, for years, has been a hotspot of recurring land-related violence linked to long-standing disputes over large tracts of land in Trans Mara, Narok County
Ang’ata Barikoi, for years, has been a hotspot of recurring land-related violence linked to long-standing disputes over large tracts of land in Trans Mara, Narok County
Authorities say the circulation of illegal firearms has continued to pose a threat to lives and livelihoods despite repeated efforts to address the problem.
In a statement, Moi said he was deeply troubled by the recent outbreak of violence in Ang’ata Barikoi, in Transmara, which has seen dozens of homes set alight and people injured.
The victims were reportedly protesting the alleged illegal acquisition of 6,300 acres of land.