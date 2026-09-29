DP Kindiki: Let politics not divide Mt Kenya
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
Speaking in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government would intensify the crackdown on illicit alcohol and drugs through intelligence-led multi-agency operations targeting cartels, supply chains and unlicensed manufacturers.
Officers attached to Kahawa West Police Station destroyed 2,600 litres of kangara and 120 litres of chang'aa after targeting premises suspected of being used to manufacture illicit alcoholic drinks and sell drugs
The warning comes as more than 1,000 forensic experts from over 100 countries meet for a Forensic Science Symposium running from September 15 to 17.
The latest crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent bribery concerns in Kenya, particularly at points where citizens interact directly with public officials
The President also announced plans to increase police housing, including at the Embakasi training college, while improving medical care for officers and their families through the Usalama Cover.
Two suspects were arrested during the raid and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
The operation, conducted between 20 and 31 August, targeted eight sub-counties as authorities intensified efforts to address growing concerns over the manufacture, distribution and consumption of counterfeit alcoholic products.
The redesigned Kenya Police Service uniform brings back the two-colour combination that was replaced by the mainly deep-blue outfit introduced in 2018.
The Villena Museum confirmed that rings, bowls and bracelets were among the items taken during the early Friday morning raid. Authorities are still examining the collection to determine exactly how many objects are missing.
In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the detectives recovered 76 bags of 50kg West Valley Sugar and nine bags of sugar that had already been repackaged in Chinese-branded sacks.
The debate came into focus on Friday when Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited Nyeri to inspect preparations for next week’s pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College, where more than 6,000 officers are expected to graduate.
The charges accuse Howard-Taylor of illegally importing, selling and transporting controlled drugs, as well as helping facilitate drug trafficking.
Members of Parliament also raised concerns over allegations that some auctioneers enlist goons and other unauthorised individuals to intimidate or overpower people while executing warrants.
A search reportedly led to the recovery of 23 packages of suspected cannabis sativa. The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment, while the motorcycle and suspected narcotics have been preserved as exhibits as investigations continue
Former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero has been appointed to lead the new formation.
Speaking after a church service at St. Austin's Church in Westlands on Sunday, Sakaja said the officers would undergo intensive training tailored to Nairobi's unique security challenges as part of a broader effort to improve policing and public safety.
Police chief Gregory Coleman said the drugs, whose estimated street value exceeds $370 million (£220 million), were confirmed to be cocaine after laboratory analysis.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Mwaga argued that the country must move beyond viewing the problem solely as a policing issue and instead address the political and economic forces driving young people into organised violence.
The raid, conducted on Sunday, July 12, targeted what police described as a significant illegal brewing site linked to the production and distribution of illicit liquor.
According to the DCI, the operation targeted a premises suspected of being used as a storage and distribution point for illegal products.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), preliminary findings indicate that the two suspects may be part of a larger criminal network involved in stealing, modifying and reselling mobile phones within the county.
The operation was carried out after detectives acted on intelligence reports and mounted surveillance along the busy highway at Taru, a key transit point connecting the coastal region to Nairobi and other parts of the country.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), a search of the premises uncovered a significant quantity of suspected narcotics concealed inside gunny bags.
The suspect, identified as Ouma Dibogo Obobo, a resident of Migori County, was taken into custody and escorted to Busia Police Station alongside the recovered exhibits as detectives continue with investigations
Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Monday, Koome highlighted that 62,932 traffic cases were filed in the 2024/2025 financial year, with offenses ranging from reckless driving, causing death, contravening insurance laws, to driving under the influence of alcohol.