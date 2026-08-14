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Tea farmers face new quality test as Sh7.1 billion upgrade rolls out
The CS said poor-quality leaf lowers the value of the tea produced after processing and can have a direct effect on what farmers eventually earn.
The CS said poor-quality leaf lowers the value of the tea produced after processing and can have a direct effect on what farmers eventually earn.
Waiguru reiterated her appeal for intervention on historical cooperative debts, saying resolution would accelerate coffee sector revitalisation and improve farmer incomes