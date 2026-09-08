Global Affairs
Ruto praises Meloni as her government becomes Italy’s longest-serving
Ruto recalled his official visit to Italy in April 2026, saying the engagement had helped give fresh energy to relations between the two countries.
Ruto recalled his official visit to Italy in April 2026, saying the engagement had helped give fresh energy to relations between the two countries.
The development emerged after high-level engagements in Paris involving Kenya’s Ambassador to France Betty Cherwon and Economic Planning Principal Secretary Boniface Makokha, who have been coordinating the country’s participation in the G7 Development Ministers’ process.