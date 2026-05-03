Murkomen announces Kamariny Stadium as Mashujaa Day venue

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations will take place at Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County, expressing confidence that ongoing construction at the venue will be completed in time for the national event on October 20.

Murkomen on Saturday said works at the stadium are already underway, with the contractor on site and progress moving as planned. He assured the public that the facility will be ready to host the celebrations as scheduled.

"Kamariny Stadium, the contractor is on site, construction is ongoing, and by October 20, it will be complete,” he stated.

He noted that the decision to host the event at Kamariny is part of the government’s wider development agenda, adding that the region will benefit from the investment tied to the national celebration.

“Tutakuwa Kamariny tukisherehekea Mashujaa na itakuwa imekamilika. We are going to have Mashujaa Day at Kamariny,” he said.

Translation: We will be at Kamariny Stadium to celebrate Mashujaa Day, and it will have been completed by the time.

Murkomen linked the project to the administration’s broader plans for economic transformation and infrastructure growth, saying such initiatives reflect the work of government in driving development across the country.

“All these things are part of being in government. When you hear the President talk about the journey to Singapore, it’s what we are doing now,” Murkomen explained.

He also addressed criticism of the government’s development agenda, saying some had misunderstood the President’s remarks about the country’s direction.

“You know there are some people who think we’re taking a flight to Singapore,” he said, adding that the phrase symbolises Kenya’s ambition to reach first-world standards.

The CS further pointed to progress in road infrastructure projects, recalling efforts made during his time in the Transport ministry. He said the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit highway remains a key project, with plans to extend it to Malaba.

“When I first got into office as a CS, the President told me we should construct the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit highway, and we’re now looking to ensure it reaches Malaba,” he said.

Murkomen revealed that stalled projects have been revived after changes in contracting, noting that a new contractor is now handling the works.

“When I was the CS for Transport, I went to China four times. We cancelled the contract that had stalled and tendered a new one, and now CS Churchill is there; we have a new contractor on site,” he noted.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises, insisting that the President’s vision is backed by action.

“I want to assure the people that when the President says we are going to Singapore, we’re going to that level, we’re going to the first world, he’s not just saying,” he said.

Murkomen spoke during the Chepkorio Community Empowerment Initiative held at Koptega Grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet County. He said the programme, organised by the area MP Caroline Ngelechei, supports ongoing efforts to uplift communities and aligns with the national plan to empower those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

The event was attended by Governor Wisley Rotich, Speaker Lawi Kibire, Bomet County MP Linet Chepkorir, MCAs, and other national and local leaders.