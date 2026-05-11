NACADA seizes and destroys 420 litres of illicit alcohol in Elgeyo Marakwet

NACADA seizes 420 litres of illicit alcohol in Elgeyo Marakwet County during an intelligence-led operation in Kapkitony Sublocation, Metkei Ward.

The multi-agency team destroyed 380 litres of busaa and 40 litres of changaa. The authority says the crackdown is part of efforts to enforce alcohol control laws and curb illegal brewing activities in the region.

According to their X statement on Monday, the agency stressed that the operation was carried out by its Elgeyo Marakwet County Coordination Office in collaboration with security agencies as part of ongoing enforcement of alcohol control laws.

The operation led to the seizure and destruction of large quantities of illicit brew, which they say pose significant health and social risks in affected communities.

According to NACADA, officers confiscated 380 litres of busaa and 40 litres of changaa, bringing the total amount of illicit alcohol destroyed to 420 litres.

The crackdown was carried out in Kapkitony Sublocation, a known hotspot where illegal brewing activities have previously been reported.

Authorities say such operations are part of sustained efforts to eliminate unregulated alcohol production across the country.

NACADA noted that the enforcement action is aimed at strengthening compliance with national alcohol control laws and reducing the circulation of illicit brews in local markets.

Illicit alcoholic beverages such as busaa and changaa are often produced in informal setups without regulation or quality control, raising concerns over public safety.

Health authorities have repeatedly warned that consumption of such brews can lead to serious health complications, including poisoning and long-term organ damage.

The operation in Elgeyo Marakwet reflects a wider national campaign by NACADA and security agencies to dismantle illegal alcohol production networks, particularly in rural and semi-rural regions where enforcement challenges persist.

NACADA highlighted that the operation was intelligence-led, meaning it was informed by prior information and surveillance on suspected illegal brewing activities in the area.

The Elgeyo Marakwet raid adds to a growing number of similar operations conducted across counties as authorities intensify efforts to curb the production and distribution of illicit alcohol.

NACADA works in collaboration with county governments and multi-agency security teams to implement alcohol control measures, including raids, monitoring, and public awareness campaigns.

Authorities say illegal brewing remains a persistent challenge in Kenya, driven by factors such as economic hardship, demand for cheap alcohol, and availability of raw materials used in production.

The agency has consistently warned that illicit alcohol undermines public health and safety and contributes to social problems in affected communities.

While NACADA did not announce arrests in this particular operation, it emphasized that enforcement activities will continue across identified hotspots.

The agency has also encouraged members of the public to report illegal brewing activities to assist in ongoing enforcement efforts, noting that community participation is critical in combating the vice.

The latest seizure in Kapkitony Sublocation reaffirms NACADA’s continued focus on intelligence-led enforcement as part of its broader strategy to eliminate illicit alcohol from the market.

The agency said similar operations will be sustained in Elgeyo Marakwet and other counties as part of a nationwide crackdown.