KWS urges residents to stay alert after hyena spotted in Syokimau area

Residents of Syokimau in Nairobi’s outskirts are on alert after reports of a hyena moving through the area, prompting a rapid response from wildlife officers who have since intensified surveillance and issued safety guidance to the public.

The alert followed a sighting reported on Sunday, May 11, 2026, along Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive, where residents raised concern over the presence of the wild animal in a residential setting. In response, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) deployed its Problem Animal Control team to the area to assess and track the situation.

Although officers did not physically spot the hyena during the operation, KWS confirmed that evidence collected on the ground pointed to its recent presence in the neighbourhood.

“fresh footprints confirmed its recent movement within the area,” the agency stated, indicating that the animal had passed through shortly before the response teams arrived.

Preliminary tracking work has since suggested that the hyena may be moving through bushy and less developed land behind Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), with a possible direction towards Katani area. The terrain in these sections, according to the agency, provides cover that may allow the animal to move undetected for some time.

Following the incident, KWS has stepped up monitoring activities in Syokimau and surrounding zones, with teams maintaining ground surveillance as part of ongoing efforts to locate and safely manage the animal’s movement. Officers remain deployed in strategic areas believed to be part of the hyena’s possible route.

Despite the heightened alert, the wildlife agency has sought to calm residents, stating that there is no immediate danger while assuring the public that control measures are in place.

“KWS wishes to assure the public that all necessary precautionary measures are being undertaken,” the agency said in the statement.

Residents have nonetheless been advised to take caution in their daily activities, especially in areas near bushy or isolated land, and to avoid any contact or interaction with the animal. Authorities have also stressed the importance of protecting children and ensuring they are closely supervised during this period.

“KWS has urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, advising the public to avoid approaching or provoking the animal, and to keep children under close supervision,” the notice stated.

The agency has further called on members of the public to report any sightings immediately to the nearest KWS station or local administration offices to support tracking efforts and improve response time. Emergency teams remain on standby as monitoring continues across Syokimau and neighbouring areas.

Wildlife officials note that such encounters occasionally occur in areas bordering Nairobi’s expanding settlements, especially where human activity overlaps with natural habitats and undeveloped land corridors. They say continued urban growth near wildlife movement zones has made monitoring more necessary.

KWS has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding both residents and wildlife during the ongoing operation, stating that coordinated efforts are in place to ensure the situation is contained safely.