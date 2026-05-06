African Union condemns deadly attack on Chad military base in Lake Chad region

The African Union Commission has strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a military base in Barka Tolorom on the Chadian shore of Lake Chad, an incident that left members of the country’s defence forces dead and others injured.

In a statement, the Commission described the assault, which occurred on the evening of Monday, 4 May 2026, as a serious escalation of insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin, a region that has long faced persistent threats from armed extremist groups.

“The African Union Commission strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out on the evening of Monday, 4 May 2026, against a military base in Barka Tolorom, on the Chadian shore of Lake Chad, which resulted in loss of life and injuries among the Chadian defence forces,” the statement read.

The Commission extended condolences to Chad, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families and the government.

“The African Union Commission expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and the people of Chad,” it said, adding that it “wishes a swift and full recovery to the injured.”

While the statement did not provide further operational details of the attack, it comes against a backdrop of sustained military operations in the Lake Chad Basin, where countries including Chad, Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon continue to confront insurgent violence and cross-border militant activity.

The African Union reiterated its support for coordinated regional responses through existing security frameworks, including the Lake Chad Basin Commission, which facilitates joint efforts among affected states to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

It emphasised that the organisation remains committed to strengthening continental peace and security mechanisms in support of member states facing ongoing security challenges.

“The African Union Commission underscores the African Union’s continued commitment to support the Republic of Chad and the countries of the Lake Chad Basin region in their efforts to combat terrorism, including through its cooperation mechanisms and its Liaison Office, as well as within the framework of relevant regional initiatives,” the statement added.

The Lake Chad Basin has for years been a focal point of counterterrorism operations due to the presence of armed groups that exploit porous borders and difficult terrain to carry out attacks on civilian populations and security installations.

Regional forces, backed by international partners, have conducted coordinated operations in an effort to contain the threat, though sporadic attacks continue to occur.

The latest incident is expected to renew calls for enhanced intelligence sharing, improved military coordination, and increased humanitarian support for affected communities in the region.

The African Union reaffirmed that sustained cooperation among member states remains essential in addressing the evolving nature of terrorism and safeguarding stability across the continent.

As investigations into the attack continue at national and regional levels, authorities have yet to release additional information on the perpetrators or the full extent of casualties.