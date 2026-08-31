Infographics
Africa's Top 10 Largest Lakes
The ranking highlights the remarkable size and geographic diversity of Africa’s lakes, including some shared by multiple countries
The ranking highlights the remarkable size and geographic diversity of Africa’s lakes, including some shared by multiple countries
The Commission described the assault, which occurred on the evening of Monday, 4 May 2026, as a serious escalation of insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin, a region that has long faced persistent threats from armed extremist groups.