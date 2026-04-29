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Radio Generation Kenya

voters

Every polling centre to have two officers as IEBC steps up security
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Every polling centre to have two officers as IEBC steps up security

According to the commission, the goal is to ensure every voter is able to cast their ballot in a calm and orderly setting. The IEBC said the National Police Service has deployed enough personnel not only to man the polling centres but also to guard tallying points and other key locations within the constituencies holding the by-elections.

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