Mandera registers 18,241 voters as IEBC closes enhanced exercise
Mandera County IEBC coordinator, Aadan Harar, said the commission had achieved about 73% of its 25,000-voter target across Mandera’s six constituencies.
Mandera County IEBC coordinator, Aadan Harar, said the commission had achieved about 73% of its 25,000-voter target across Mandera’s six constituencies.
IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat noted that while polling stations were operating without issues and the process was peaceful, the number of voters arriving in the first hours was below expectations.
According to the commission, the goal is to ensure every voter is able to cast their ballot in a calm and orderly setting. The IEBC said the National Police Service has deployed enough personnel not only to man the polling centres but also to guard tallying points and other key locations within the constituencies holding the by-elections.
During a tree planting ceremony in Kapseret to mark Mazingira Day on Friday, Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang urged citizens to promptly collect their IDs.
Data from the Commission shows that Nairobi County led in new voter registrations with 4,804, followed by Mombasa at 1,379, Kiambu 1,203, Machakos 923, and Kakamega 608. Other counties making significant contributions included Murang’a (588), Siaya (564), Busia (427), and Laikipia (165).
The commission assured Kenyans that the registration data of 22,120,458 voters, collected during the 2022 General Election, remains secure and will not be affected by the ongoing migration process.