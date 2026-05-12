ODM opens applications for 2027 seats, sets June 30 deadline

The Orange Democratic Movement has rolled out an early call to its members interested in contesting various elective positions in the 2027 General Election, opening up its internal race that will determine candidates for national and county leadership posts under its ticket.

Orange Democratic Movement said the exercise will be carried out through a digital application system, as part of reforms aimed at improving how it identifies and clears aspirants ahead of the polls. The party is targeting a more organised and verifiable nomination process across all levels of leadership.

In a notice dated May 11, 2026, the party’s National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) announced that members can now apply for nomination into various positions as preparations for the 2027 elections gather pace.

“The National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) hereby invites applications from interested Party members seeking to contest in the 2027 General Elections on the ODM Party ticket for the following elective positions: President, Governor, Member of the Senate, County Woman Representative to the National Assembly, Member of the National Assembly, and Member of the County Assembly,” the notice read.

The party explained that the nomination process is anchored on Article 61(1) of its constitution, alongside Rule 7(1) and Part VIII of its Party Elections and Nomination Rules, which guide internal electoral procedures.

ODM has set June 30, 2026 as the closing date for receiving applications. It also maintained that only members who are registered voters will be eligible to participate in the exercise.

Members have also been encouraged to confirm their party records through 483036# to ensure their details are up to date before applying.

The NECC further advised aspirants to reach out for clarification through [email protected] or 0757242495 where necessary.

“In order to guarantee a credible process, we urge our Party members to continuously engage the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) for any clarifications,” the statement added.

The announcement places ODM among the early movers in the political landscape as parties begin structuring their internal competition ahead of the 2027 General Election. The process is expected to attract wide interest as aspirants position themselves for party endorsement in both national and county races.