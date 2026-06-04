Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

TIFA

TIFA: ODM struggles to define its path amid post-Raila era
News

TIFA: ODM struggles to define its path amid post-Raila era

According to TIFA, ODM’s nationwide popularity has climbed to 20 per cent, surpassing President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 16 per cent. Experts suggest the increase may reflect post-Raila sympathy rather than strong approval of the party’s current political stance.

By