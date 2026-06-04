TIFA Poll: Broad-Based Government support falls to 30% as opposition rises to 56%
Support peaked at 44% in November 2025 but has since fallen to 30%, while opposition has increased from 48% to 56%
Support peaked at 44% in November 2025 but has since fallen to 30%, while opposition has increased from 48% to 56%
TIFA said the findings suggest that “Kindiki is viewed as the most politically acceptable deputy option,” adding that voters appeared to favour “continuity and stability within Ruto’s political camp heading into 2027.”
A TIFA survey released May 14, 2026 finds support for Kenya’s Broad-Based Government fell to 30% in May, down from 44% in November 2025. Opposition rose to 56%, while undecided responses increased.
The survey details show ODM’s support rising from 13 percent in September to 20 percent in November, while UDA’s popularity has remained steady at 16 percent. Jubilee’s backing grew from 3 percent to 11 percent, but DCP saw a drop from 9 percent to 6 percent.
According to TIFA, ODM’s nationwide popularity has climbed to 20 per cent, surpassing President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 16 per cent. Experts suggest the increase may reflect post-Raila sympathy rather than strong approval of the party’s current political stance.
The survey indicates that at least 70 per cent of Kenyans who have little to no confidence in the IEBC will also participate in the general elections.
The poll further indicates that the Azimio Coalition enjoys 5 per cent support, followed closely by Wiper Democratic Movement at 4 per cent.
The findings come as the government rolls out measures to compensate victims of recent anti-government protests, including demonstrations sparked by the 2024 Finance Bill.
The report reveals that only a small number of citizens believe the bill will improve public services, with the majority reporting a negative impact on their finances.
The survey, which polled 2,024 participants from Kenya’s nine regions, revealed that only 24% of respondents believe Trump’s presidency will be beneficial to Kenya.
The poll, carried out between May 11 and May 15 across nine regions, involved 1,530 respondents and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%.
The survey, carried out between May 2 and May 6, 2025, shows that 54% of Kenyans oppose the broad-based government, while only 22% support it.