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Ruto appoints defeated Ol Kalou UDA candidate to Nairobi Rivers Commission
The appointment was published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated July 22, 2026.
The appointment was published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated July 22, 2026.
The outcome is widely expected to shape the political direction of the Mt Kenya region ahead of next year’s elections
The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of former MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026, setting the stage for a by-election scheduled for July. Kiaraho had been elected on a UDA ticket during the 2022 General Election before his passing.
According to results announced by the party, Muchina received 3,221 votes while his closest challenger, George Wambugu Kanuri, garnered 3,077 votes in the highly competitive contest.