KMPDU condemns violent disruption at Naivasha hospital, warns of risks to healthcare delivery

Health and Wellness · David Abonyo ·
KMPDU condemns violent disruption at Naivasha hospital, warns of risks to healthcare delivery
Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Dr Davji Atellah speaking to Radio Generation on October 14, 2025. PHOTO/RG/Ignatius Openje
In Summary

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the union said the incident turned a place of healing into a scene of fear, warning that continued attacks on health facilities threaten the country’s ability to provide lifesaving services during periods of unrest.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has condemned a violent incident at Naivasha County Referral Hospital where a group disrupted medical services and forcefully removed the body of a deceased patient from the facility, saying the action endangered health workers, patients and emergency care services.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the union said the incident turned a health facility into a scene of fear and confusion, warning that continued attacks on hospitals could weaken the country’s ability to provide lifesaving care during periods of unrest.

“The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union condemns the alarming security breach at Naivasha County Referral Hospital,” the statement read. “A rowdy and agitated crowd forcefully stormed the facility, disrupted medical operations, and took away a deceased patient’s body from hospital custody.”

KMPDU said hospitals must remain protected zones even during civil unrest, stressing that medical workers should not be exposed to violence while attending to patients in critical need of care. The union noted that health workers often remain on the frontline during chaotic situations to preserve human life.

“It is uncalled for that healthcare facilities the very places the public runs to for emergency medical care during civil unrest should be targeted with violence,” KMPDU said. “When chaos erupts, our dedicated medical personnel stand on the frontline to preserve human life.”

The union also raised concern over reports that ambulances were blocked during the unrest, warning that any interference with emergency transport directly threatens lives by delaying urgent medical attention.

“An ambulance in transit carries a life-or-death situation; interfering with it is a direct attack on human life,” it said, urging demonstrators to allow safe passage for emergency medical teams.

“We ask that all demonstrating members of the public grant unconditional, safe passage to all ambulances and medical teams trying to reach patients in distress,” the statement added.

KMPDU called on both national and county governments to urgently strengthen security at Naivasha County Referral Hospital and other health facilities, saying doctors, nurses and patients are now operating in increasingly unsafe conditions.

The union further demanded the deployment of security personnel to protect health workers and ensure continuity of services, insisting that safe working environments are essential for effective healthcare delivery.

“The government must assure doctors and all the healthcare providers of a peaceful and safe working environment,” it said.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in parts of the country where demonstrations have disrupted transport and other essential services, leaving commuters stranded and public facilities under strain.

KMPDU reiterated that hospitals must remain neutral and protected spaces regardless of external unrest, warning that continued insecurity in health facilities risks undermining the entire healthcare system during emergencies.

Tags

KMPDU Naivasha ambulance Healthcare workers emergency medical services Hospital security

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