CoG Chair Abdullahi warns against ‘toxicity’ of politics in health reforms
Abdullahi said counties had deployed more than 107,800 community health promoters through a 50-50 financing arrangement between the national and county governments.
Abdullahi said counties had deployed more than 107,800 community health promoters through a 50-50 financing arrangement between the national and county governments.
The Health CS said the media should take a closer look at the implementation of the Taifa Care Model by engaging health officials, visiting facilities and speaking directly to those using and providing healthcare services.
The President said expanding the ambulance network will ensure emergency medical services are available to all Kenyans, regardless of their location, and eliminate gaps that have affected access to urgent care.
According to the Council, the registration exercise is intended to strengthen pre-hospital healthcare services, improve emergency response standards and support the rollout of services funded through the Social Health Authority’s Emergency, Critical Care and Chronic Illness Fund.
The SHA 112 Lifeline is expected to serve as Kenya’s central emergency number, integrating ambulance services, dispatch coordination and communication systems under one national platform aimed at supporting Universal Health Coverage objectives
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the union said the incident turned a place of healing into a scene of fear, warning that continued attacks on health facilities threaten the country’s ability to provide lifesaving services during periods of unrest.