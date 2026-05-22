Don’t turn me into a beggar, I need Sh200 million, CS tells MPs over funding crisis

Co-operatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has raised concern over what he described as serious funding shortages in his ministry, telling MPs that the financial constraints are affecting his ability to carry out official duties effectively.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives on Thursday, Oparanya said the current budget is not sufficient to support operations, especially during official travel and coordination of government programmes.

He, alongside Principal Secretaries Susan Mang’eni and Patrick Kilemi, told lawmakers that the ministry often struggles to meet basic facilitation needs, including fuel and logistical support during field assignments.

“I have to come here all the time to get money for my office's operations. I don't know if my office is recognised as one of the offices of CS in this government or not,” he said.

Oparanya added that in some instances he is forced to seek assistance from accounting officers within the ministry to continue with official engagements.

“I have to depend on these PSs. When I go out, I'm stuck out there, there's no fuel, and I have to call any of them because they’re accounting officers, they always sign for themselves. So I don't want to continue being a beggar from my juniors... I hope you've heard that,” he said.

He urged MPs to consider increasing the ministry’s allocation, saying at least Sh200 million is needed to ensure smooth running of his office and proper coordination of programmes.

“I will plead with you that at least I should get allocation appropriately pointed out by the PS Cooperatives, that at least I need Sh200 million to enable my office to operate,” he said.

The committee session, chaired by Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, was part of discussions on the 2026/27 financial year budget estimates for the ministry.

During the same sitting, MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni revealed that the Financial Inclusion Fund, known as the Hustler Fund, had not been assigned any budget allocation in the proposed estimates despite earlier provisions in the Budget Policy Statement.

She noted that while the fund had been allocated Sh300 million in the policy framework, it was omitted in the final budget estimates presented to Parliament.

Mang’eni warned that the fund requires urgent support, saying it needs about Sh5 billion to improve liquidity and allow borrowers to access credit, particularly under the bridge loan product capped at Sh150,000.

She also said the fund requires an additional Sh110 million to recruit technical staff and strengthen its operations as demand continues to grow.

According to her, the programme has already disbursed significant amounts to millions of registered borrowers since its rollout, but is now facing pressure due to rising demand.

Oparanya, who is part of the broad-based government arrangement that brought ODM leaders into President William Ruto’s administration, has recently been vocal on political matters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He has also expressed concern that internal political divisions within ODM are making it harder to rally support for the President in parts of Western Kenya.

“Wanafanya kazi yetu ya kutafutia Rais kuwa ngumu. Ukienda mahali unaulizwa mbona huyu anafukuzwa. Na hii ni kipindi cha lala salama. Tunataka sisi wote tuwe pamoja,” he said during a public engagement in Busia County on May 10, 2026.