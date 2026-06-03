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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Darts

David Munyua stuns darts world with historic debut win
Sports

David Munyua stuns darts world with historic debut win

Munyua’s journey to the championship adds further weight to the achievement. Before this year, he had never left Africa and had to rely on sponsorship support to fund his travel to London. His calm display under pressure quickly earned admiration from fans watching around the world.

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