Darts: Wachiuri wins Sirua, but uncertain of East Africa tourney
Speaking after his triumph in Nakuru, Wachiuri admitted that his participation in the Tanzania tournament remains uncertain due to financial constraints.
Speaking after his triumph in Nakuru, Wachiuri admitted that his participation in the Tanzania tournament remains uncertain due to financial constraints.
Kenyan darts standout David Munyua has received a special invitation from Chelsea FC to visit Stamford Bridge, honouring his lifelong support and recent sporting success on the global stage.
Munyua’s journey to the championship adds further weight to the achievement. Before this year, he had never left Africa and had to rely on sponsorship support to fund his travel to London. His calm display under pressure quickly earned admiration from fans watching around the world.
Kenyan veterinarian David Munyua overturned a two-set deficit to beat World No.18 Mike De Decker at Alexandra Palace, securing Kenya’s first World Darts Championship match win.
Tim Wanyonyi, the captain of the Kenyan Darts team of members living with disabilities, noted that they deserved more representation in sports disciplines in the regional championship.