Thank you! Gaucho tells Governor Sakaja after board appointment

News · Samuel Otieno · April 20, 2026
Thank you! Gaucho tells Governor Sakaja after board appointment
Political activist Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho.PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

In a statement shared on his social media pages on April 19, 2026, Gaucho described the appointment as a turning point in his life, terming it “a new chapter in my life.”

Political activist Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has expressed gratitude following his appointment to the board of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement shared on his social media pages on April 19, 2026, Gaucho described the appointment as a turning point in his life, terming it “a new chapter in my life.”

He also extended appreciation to President William Ruto and leaders behind the broad-based political arrangement for the opportunity to serve.

“I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to President William Ruto for the opportunity to serve. Special thanks go to the family of Raila Odinga Baba and Broad-Based arrangement who believed in me long before this moment, and three years ago, he assured me he would speak to the President on my behalf. Today, that promise has come to life,” he said.

Gaucho further thanked government officials who congratulated him on the appointment, noting that their support was meaningful.

“To all the government officials who have reached out with congratulations, I am sincerely grateful. Your support means a lot,” he added.

He dedicated the appointment to residents of informal settlements, saying it reflects the potential of young people to rise despite challenges.

“Above all, I dedicate this achievement to Wanaghetto the people who have stood by me, believed in me, and lifted me up. This appointment is yours. If I can come this far, then every young person in the ghetto can rise. This is a true reflection of the Bottom-Up vision,” he stated.

Gaucho urged young people to remain focused and united while pursuing their goals.

The appointment, made by the Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Health, Suzanne Silantoi, took effect from April 16, 2026, for a three-year term as part of the newly constituted Level 4 and Level 5 hospital boards.

The move also revokes all previous board appointments, ushering in a fresh lineup across Nairobi’s public health facilities.

The changes were announced in a gazette notice issued under the County Governments Act and the Facilities Improvement Financing Act.

According to the notice, the appointments were made “in exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 (j) of the Facilities Improvements Financing Act, 2023,” with the County Executive Committee Member for Health Services appointing members to various hospital management boards.

Gaucho joins a new team at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital led by Chairperson Dr. Elvis Meli, alongside other members including Dr. Chama Nzai, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Knight Medza Kaingu, and Abdalla Ali.

Tags

Sakaja Gaucho Mama Lucy Kibaki

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
EU nations agree to long-term freeze on Russian assets to support Ukraine

EU nations agree to long-term freeze on Russian assets to support Ukraine

Dec 13, 2025
KUCO says strike unavoidable as Ministry fails to sign court-backed CBA

KUCO says strike unavoidable as Ministry fails to sign court-backed CBA

Dec 19, 2025
SHA partners with Kenya Rugby Union to offer full health coverage to athletes

SHA partners with Kenya Rugby Union to offer full health coverage to athletes

Oct 9, 2025
Ruto, Uhuru, and Obasanjo lead dignitaries at Raila’s funeral in Bondo

Ruto, Uhuru, and Obasanjo lead dignitaries at Raila’s funeral in Bondo

Oct 19, 2025
Sakaja confirms 24-Hour flood mitigation measures across Nairobi

Sakaja confirms 24-Hour flood mitigation measures across Nairobi

Mar 7, 2026
KNEC to scrap 70 TVET courses by November 2025

KNEC to scrap 70 TVET courses by November 2025

May 22, 2025
Mombasa records two Mpox deaths as cases rise sharply

Mombasa records two Mpox deaths as cases rise sharply

Jul 12, 2025
Liverpool sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong

Liverpool sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong

May 30, 2025
Strait of Hormuz crisis could disrupt 20% of global oil supply, warns Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud

Strait of Hormuz crisis could disrupt 20% of global oil supply, warns Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud

Mar 30, 2026
Woman arrested, suspected cannabis seized in Limuru bus stop operation

Woman arrested, suspected cannabis seized in Limuru bus stop operation

Feb 25, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.