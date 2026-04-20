Thank you! Gaucho tells Governor Sakaja after board appointment

Political activist Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has expressed gratitude following his appointment to the board of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement shared on his social media pages on April 19, 2026, Gaucho described the appointment as a turning point in his life, terming it “a new chapter in my life.”

He also extended appreciation to President William Ruto and leaders behind the broad-based political arrangement for the opportunity to serve.

“I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to President William Ruto for the opportunity to serve. Special thanks go to the family of Raila Odinga Baba and Broad-Based arrangement who believed in me long before this moment, and three years ago, he assured me he would speak to the President on my behalf. Today, that promise has come to life,” he said.

Gaucho further thanked government officials who congratulated him on the appointment, noting that their support was meaningful.

“To all the government officials who have reached out with congratulations, I am sincerely grateful. Your support means a lot,” he added.

He dedicated the appointment to residents of informal settlements, saying it reflects the potential of young people to rise despite challenges.

“Above all, I dedicate this achievement to Wanaghetto the people who have stood by me, believed in me, and lifted me up. This appointment is yours. If I can come this far, then every young person in the ghetto can rise. This is a true reflection of the Bottom-Up vision,” he stated.

Gaucho urged young people to remain focused and united while pursuing their goals.

The appointment, made by the Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Health, Suzanne Silantoi, took effect from April 16, 2026, for a three-year term as part of the newly constituted Level 4 and Level 5 hospital boards.

The move also revokes all previous board appointments, ushering in a fresh lineup across Nairobi’s public health facilities.

The changes were announced in a gazette notice issued under the County Governments Act and the Facilities Improvement Financing Act.

According to the notice, the appointments were made “in exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 (j) of the Facilities Improvements Financing Act, 2023,” with the County Executive Committee Member for Health Services appointing members to various hospital management boards.

Gaucho joins a new team at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital led by Chairperson Dr. Elvis Meli, alongside other members including Dr. Chama Nzai, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Knight Medza Kaingu, and Abdalla Ali.