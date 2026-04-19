Bodies of 50 infants dumped at Trinidad graveyard

WorldView · Samuel Otieno · April 19, 2026
Bodies of 50 infants dumped at Trinidad graveyard
A police statement said "unclaimed" bodies may have been dumped at the graveyard. PHOTO/AFP via Getty Images
In Summary

In a statement, the country's police service (TTPS) said the bodies were found in the town of Cumuto, about 40km (25 miles) from the capital Port of Spain on Trinidad - one of the two islands forming the Caribbean nation.

The remains of at least 50 infants and six adults have been dumped at a graveyard in Trinidad and Tobago, police say.

In a statement, the country's police service (TTPS) said the bodies were found in the town of Cumuto, about 40km (25 miles) from the capital Port of Spain on Trinidad - one of the two islands forming the Caribbean nation.

A preliminary investigation shows it may be a case of an "unlawful disposal of unclaimed corpses", it added.

It is unclear if the incident is linked to gang violence in the country with one of the highest murder rates in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The police statement said five of the adults - four men and two women - had identification tags on them. Two showed signs of having had post-mortem examinations.

The discovery was "deeply troubling", police commissioner Allister Guevarro said.

"Any individual or institution found to have violated that duty will be held fully accountable," the commissioner said.

A state of emergency which gives police extended powers of search and arrest has been renewed since being introduced on March 2.

The US state department has issued several travel advisories since then - due to crime as well as "a heightened risk of terrorism".

"Although violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago has dropped greatly since 2024 due to security efforts started during the previous state of emergencies, crime remains a challenge throughout the country," the advisory said.

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Trinidad Latin America 50 infants

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