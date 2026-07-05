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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Latin America

Bodies of 50 infants dumped at Trinidad graveyard
Global Affairs

Bodies of 50 infants dumped at Trinidad graveyard

In a statement, the country's police service (TTPS) said the bodies were found in the town of Cumuto, about 40km (25 miles) from the capital Port of Spain on Trinidad - one of the two islands forming the Caribbean nation.

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