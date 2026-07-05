Venezuela earthquake death toll nears 3,000 deaths
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
In a statement, the country's police service (TTPS) said the bodies were found in the town of Cumuto, about 40km (25 miles) from the capital Port of Spain on Trinidad - one of the two islands forming the Caribbean nation.
The six-month campaign brought together investigators from 17 countries, targeting violent criminals, drug traffickers, and organised crime networks through real-time intelligence sharing and joint investigations.
In conversation with Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck in Rio de Janeiro, William reflected on handling tough moments with their three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.