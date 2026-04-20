Fly 748 announces May 1 return of domestic flights to Nairobi, Mombasa and Ukunda

Fly 748 will resume domestic flights on May 1, launching Nairobi-Mombasa and Nairobi-Ukunda routes.

Head of Scheduled Services George Oduor says fares will start at Sh6,500 for early bookings, with a focus on reliability and punctuality.

The airline plans gradual expansion based on demand, building on decades of humanitarian aviation experience across Africa.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Oduor said the launch marks a significant milestone for the airline, noting that passengers are really looking forward to joining them on May 1, 2026, for the inaugural flights from Nairobi to Mombasa and Nairobi to Ukunda.

He confirmed that the airline will introduce promotional fares starting from Sh6,500 for early bookings, describing the pricing model as part of a broader market strategy.

“The starting fare is Sh6,500, but this applies to early bookings; passengers who book in advance will benefit from the best pricing structure,” he said, urging travellers to take advantage of the offer.

For now, the airline will focus on the coastal routes, with plans to expand to other destinations such as Kisumu depending on demand.

“For now, we’ll be starting with Nairobi Mombasa, and then Nairobi Ukunda. But as the year progresses, we’ll look into demand for that and then definitely, we’ll avail the aircraft for that route,” Oduor explained.

The airline’s return builds on decades of operational experience. Oduor said Fly 748 was established more than 30 years ago, initially focusing on humanitarian aviation.

“Services started 30 years ago where we were operating at Lokichogio camp in Turkana County, just to support the humanitarian sector,” he said, referencing early missions linked to crises in the region.

He added that the airline’s long-standing vision has been “to connect humanity in support of alleviation of hunger and really to promote peace,” with operations spanning multiple countries across Africa.

Currently, Fly 748 maintains a presence in several regional hubs, including Mogadishu, Juba, Entebbe, Niger and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The airline also operates in the Central African Republic, supporting humanitarian and logistical missions.

Oduor said this experience gives the airline a strong foundation as it re-enters the domestic passenger market. “We are not starting from zero. We want just to build on the proven experience, the reliability of 748 air services,” he said.

The airline operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, including Dash 8-100 models with a capacity of up to 78 passengers, alongside smaller aircraft such as caravans.

These planes are designed to operate in challenging environments, including unpaved runways common in remote regions.

“We basically fly the bush, those runways are not paved. So for us, we are all seasons, and we are able to fly in all these runways,” Oduor said, adding that operating on well-developed routes such as Nairobi to Mombasa would be “juicier for us, because the runways are good.”

On performance, he said the airline aims to prioritise reliability and punctuality, particularly for business travellers. “You can count on Fly 748 to deliver you from Nairobi to Mombasa within one hour, 15 minutes, and this one will be consistent,” he stated.

He emphasised that operational resilience will be key to maintaining schedules, noting that the airline has backup aircraft to minimise disruptions.

“If we have issues, then we have the capacity. We already have a backup aircraft that will be able to support us,” he said.

Oduor said the airline is targeting a growing domestic market driven by economic activity across Kenya’s counties and increasing demand for air travel.

He pointed to the Coastal region as a particularly busy corridor, describing it as “a very busy area and an economic hub.”

The airline’s strategy, he said, is to offer consistency and dependable service. “The messaging is very clear, consistent, and stable,” he added.

As Fly 748 resumes domestic operations, Oduor said the airline is confident that its track record in humanitarian aviation and regional logistics will translate into a competitive edge in the passenger market.

“We assure you of timely delivery of the service; you will count on us on time,” he said, signalling the airline’s focus on reliability as it seeks to rebuild its presence in Kenya’s skies.