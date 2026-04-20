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Fly 748 announces May 1 return of domestic flights to Nairobi, Mombasa and Ukunda
Head of Scheduled Services George Oduor says fares will start at Sh6,500 for early bookings, with a focus on reliability and punctuality.
Head of Scheduled Services George Oduor says fares will start at Sh6,500 for early bookings, with a focus on reliability and punctuality.
In a notice issued on Wednesday, the company said the adjustment followed an internal review of its operations in light of changing economic conditions.