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Fly 748 announces May 1 return of domestic flights to Nairobi, Mombasa and Ukunda
Head of Scheduled Services George Oduor says fares will start at Sh6,500 for early bookings, with a focus on reliability and punctuality.
Head of Scheduled Services George Oduor says fares will start at Sh6,500 for early bookings, with a focus on reliability and punctuality.
During a tribute on April 10, Raila remembered George as a man of outstanding character—genuine, kind-hearted, and deeply trustworthy.