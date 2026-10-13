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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

IMF

Omtatah seeks to end IMF, World Bank legal protections in Kenya
Corridors of Justice

Omtatah seeks to end IMF, World Bank legal protections in Kenya

According to the petition, the Act has created "a closed loop of unaccountable financial governance" because it permits the Executive to sign international agreements, take on debt and authorise the use of public funds while shielding the institutions involved from judicial scrutiny.

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IMF plans January mission to continue Kenya funding talks
Business

IMF plans January mission to continue Kenya funding talks

The previous IMF arrangement ended in March this year, one month before its planned expiry, after the country failed to meet several performance targets, including raising more tax revenue. The collapse of that programme left the State seeking new room for credit at a time when its access to IMF funds is already tight due to nearly maxed-out limits.

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