IMF projects Kenya inflation to rise to 6% in 2026 as growth slows
The IMF’s October 2026 outlook explains how rising oil and food prices could affect Kenya’s inflation, economic growth, imports and household finances.
The IMF’s October 2026 outlook explains how rising oil and food prices could affect Kenya’s inflation, economic growth, imports and household finances.
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
The IMF outlines three threats to global financial stability: a sharp fall in AI-related asset prices, higher government bond yields and cyberattacks that could disrupt interconnected financial systems.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in its September 10, 2026 assessment that there is a greater than 90 per cent chance of a very strong El Niño during the Northern Hemisphere autumn and winter of 2026-27
Mbadi said Treasury could not skip public participation because doing so would leave the proposed changes open to legal challenges. He said the government would first allow Kenyans to give their views before the proposals are turned into a Bill for consideration by Parliament.
The agreement marks a new phase in relations between Senegal and the IMF after the lender suspended an earlier $1.8 billion programme in 2024.
Israel responded with an extensive air campaign and a ground offensive in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities say more than 4,300 people have been killed in the fighting, adding to the pressure on an economy already weakened by years of financial problems.
Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Friday, Sankok said the size of a country’s debt should not be considered in isolation, arguing that a stronger economy could sustain a larger debt burden than a smaller economy
According to the petition, the Act has created "a closed loop of unaccountable financial governance" because it permits the Executive to sign international agreements, take on debt and authorise the use of public funds while shielding the institutions involved from judicial scrutiny.
At the G7 Summit held in France, leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in development finance while shifting toward models that strengthen national control, improve efficiency, and deliver more targeted support.
Economist and KRA Chair Ndiritu Muriithi says Kenya has industrial capacity, but weak policy incentives and low confidence in locally made goods are slowing manufacturing. He urges counties to target interventions and improve local revenue collection.
In a communiqué issued after the talks, the group highlighted pressures on energy, food and fertiliser supply chains linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions, noting that these risks are “particularly affecting the most vulnerable countries.”
Achoka said Kenya needs a structured national dialogue to ensure governance choices reflect the lived realities of citizens. He argued that the idea of national interest should not be separated from public welfare.
According to Ramogi, the conditions attached to borrowing agreements restrict governments’ ability to make independent economic choices. He argued that once countries take loans, they are effectively locked into a system that dictates key policy directions.
In its World Economic Outlook (April 2026), the IMF projects global growth at 3.1% for 2026. It warns Middle East war, rising debt and geopolitical tensions could weigh on recovery, especially in emerging economies.
Framing Kenya’s approach as a sign of strength, not weakness, Ruto said the government’s ability to operate independently demonstrates fiscal responsibility.
The upcoming visit from IMF staff comes after a challenging 2025, when Kenya terminated a multi-year programme with the lender in March, prompting a tough response from the fund.
The previous IMF arrangement ended in March this year, one month before its planned expiry, after the country failed to meet several performance targets, including raising more tax revenue. The collapse of that programme left the State seeking new room for credit at a time when its access to IMF funds is already tight due to nearly maxed-out limits.
Somalia is implementing reforms under the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF), a zero-interest loan program that supports low-income countries facing long-term financial challenges.
Reassuring Kenyans of his government’s commitment to global partnerships, the President said efforts to deepen collaboration with international financial institutions would continue to promote economic stability and shared prosperity.
Both sides agreed to improve coordination through regular portfolio reviews involving the World Bank, the national government, and county governments. These reviews aim to address implementation bottlenecks and ensure that development projects are completed on time and benefit citizens.
The funds are part of Somalia’s ongoing economic reform program supported by the Extended Credit Facility (ECF).
The outcome of the mission will be a detailed report capturing the team’s findings and offering recommendations to guide the country forward.