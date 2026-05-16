Ndindi Nyoro seeks recall of National Assembly over fuel price reduction
The MP indicated that detailed proposals on the amendments had already been prepared and submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.
The MP indicated that detailed proposals on the amendments had already been prepared and submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.
IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the Commission supports this right in principle, but cannot act beyond what the law permits.
The IEBC chair maintained that any recall must follow legal steps, including verification by IEBC before the Commission can issue any directives or organise a vote.
In its report, the committee also recommends an alternative path that would involve amending Section 9 of the Political Parties Act and its Second Schedule to allow political parties to manage the recall of nominated MCAs.
Ndung’u explained that if the legislature were truly independent and bold enough to reject unpopular policies, the country would not find itself in repeated cycles of public outrage and protests.
The committee wants the Elections Act and the County Governments Act revised to include clear procedures and grounds for recalling all categories of lawmakers.