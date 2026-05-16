News
Ndindi Nyoro seeks recall of National Assembly over fuel price reduction
The MP indicated that detailed proposals on the amendments had already been prepared and submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.
The MP indicated that detailed proposals on the amendments had already been prepared and submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.
The recess is expected to affect litigation schedules, including appeals and constitutional petitions, and parties are advised to plan accordingly.
Topping the list of tasks will be consideration of President William Ruto’s choices for diplomatic and other state offices.
The Chief Justice said a duty judge will be available to deal with urgent matters that may come up during this period.