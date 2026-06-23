Man arrested in Sh2 million EACC impersonation and extortion attempt
The Commission confirmed that investigations established the suspect was not an employee of the agency and had no authority to conduct any form of investigation
The Commission confirmed that investigations established the suspect was not an employee of the agency and had no authority to conduct any form of investigation
EACC arrested a Kenya Power technician from the Donholm office in Nairobi and an alleged accomplice after a complaint about a Sh30,000 demand to reconnect electricity. The suspects were taken to the Integrity Centre for processing.
EACC has arrested two suspects in Nairobi accused of impersonating its officers and extorting a Sh20,000 bribe, following a March 29 complaint. The agency urges the public to report similar fraud.
EACC arrested three Ministry of Labour officials at JKIA for allegedly extorting Sh500 per migrant worker, recovering Sh34,000. The operation targets bribery affecting Kenyans seeking jobs in the Middle East.