Golf: Mediratta confident ahead of PGK Equator Tour 2nd leg in Thika

Professional Golfers of Kenya Equator Tour leader Mohit Mediratta has expressed confidence ahead of the second leg of the tournament set for today, Thursday, May 21, to Sunday, May 24, at Thika Sports Club.

The Safaricom-backed golfer heads into the tournament in high spirits after emerging as the overall winner during the opening leg of the second edition staged in April at Vet Lab Sports Club. Mohit produced a stellar display throughout the event, highlighted by a remarkable hole-in-one that laid the foundation for his victory.

Speaking during a training session ahead of the tournament, Mohit admitted that staying at the top comes with pressure due to the stiff competition but maintained confidence in delivering another impressive outing.

“I am keen to continue with the strong performance as we head to the second leg of the PGK Tour this week. The pressure is there, but I am looking forward to the challenge. As part of the corporate team supported by Safaricom, I am hopeful that we will retain the top corporate title,” said Mohit.

Other Safaricom-backed golfers expected to challenge for top honours include Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge and Matthew Wahome.

Now in its second edition, the Professional Golfers of Kenya Equator Tour continues to play a significant role in preparing local professionals for the road to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The series also acts as a pre-qualifier for Kenyan professional golfers seeking slots at the Magical Kenya Open.

More than 50 professional golfers are expected to compete in the Thika leg for top honours, including the corporate category title.

The second edition of the Professional Golfers of Kenya Equator Tour began in April and will run until February 2027, when the grand finale is scheduled to take place.