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PSC nominee Mutua vows to tackle public service challenges
Responding to questions on the public's confidence in the PSC, Mutua said the Commission had over time faced concerns partly because of limited interaction with stakeholders.
Responding to questions on the public's confidence in the PSC, Mutua said the Commission had over time faced concerns partly because of limited interaction with stakeholders.
According to the dealers, the challenges began after a directive issued on April 11, 2026, which introduced stricter requirements for movement permits, including import entry numbers, dealer licence details and importer information.
The move reflects growing efforts to strengthen diaspora participation and improve coordination between stakeholders in the electoral process.