NTSA revokes Nicco Movers 1 licence after KMTC student death

The National Transport and Safety Authority has ordered the immediate shutdown of Nicco Movers 1 Sacco and revoked its operating licence, following investigations linked to the death of a Kenya Medical Training College student on Thika Road.

The directive, issued on Friday, June 12, 2026, also requires all vehicles under the Sacco to stop operations without delay as enforcement agencies move in to ensure compliance.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa, in the notice, confirmed that the regulator had taken firm action against the Sacco after safety concerns emerged from recent incidents involving its fleet.

The Authority directed a complete halt of services, stating, “The Authority has resolved to revoke Nicco Movers 1 Sacco’s operator licence and to cease operation with immediate effect,” the notice stated.

Following the order, law enforcement officers have been instructed to impound any Nicco Movers vehicles found on the road operating against the directive.

The Sacco, which operates along the Thika Superhighway, has been under scrutiny over safety and management issues.

Nicco Movers 1 Sacco runs a fleet of 33-seater and 46-seater minibuses serving routes between Nairobi CBD and Githurai, Kimbo, Juja, and Thika Town. It is among the well-known commuter operators on the busy corridor.

The action stems from investigations triggered by the death of 19-year-old KMTC student Eugene Mutuku, who died after a fatal incident involving a Nicco Sacco vehicle on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mutuku was allegedly assaulted and pushed out of a moving vehicle following a fare dispute. The vehicle did not stop after the incident and is said to have run over him. He was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he later died from severe multiple injuries and internal bleeding.

The incident prompted NTSA to open a detailed probe into the Sacco’s operations, during which concerns were raised about control and safety compliance within the organisation. The Authority later concluded that management had failed to maintain proper oversight of its fleet.

Authorities also revealed that two operations managers linked to the Sacco have been arrested and taken to court. They are facing charges of being accessories to a felony, concealing evidence, and aiding the escape of the crew suspected to have been involved in the incident.

NTSA further raised alarm over the condition of the Sacco’s vehicles, noting that safety standards had not been adequately maintained across the fleet of about 90 buses.

“We also note that vehicles operating under the Sacco are unsafe and pose a danger to road users,” NTSA said.

The regulator maintained that the decision was necessary to protect passengers and other road users as investigations continue and enforcement action takes effect on the ground.