Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

transport regulation

NTSA: Mandatory private vehicle inspections not starting July 1
News

NTSA: Mandatory private vehicle inspections not starting July 1

The clarification comes amid public discussion over proposed vehicle inspection regulations targeting privately owned and government vehicles that are more than four years old. The framework also covers public service vehicles, school transport vehicles and modified vehicles.

By