Senators challenge NTSA over implementation of new transport regulations
Lawmakers now say the authority acted prematurely by proceeding with implementation before Parliament had made a final determination on the regulations.
Lawmakers now say the authority acted prematurely by proceeding with implementation before Parliament had made a final determination on the regulations.
The clarification comes amid public discussion over proposed vehicle inspection regulations targeting privately owned and government vehicles that are more than four years old. The framework also covers public service vehicles, school transport vehicles and modified vehicles.
Speaking on NTV on Tuesday, Kondiwa argued that the government currently lacks a clear picture of the actual number of active vehicles operating on Kenyan roads, creating gaps that can be exploited and affecting national planning.
Muluka cautioned that the proposed vehicle inspection regime could open the door to abuse and corruption, arguing that motorists would have little control over the outcome of the process.
The DG's remarks come as NTSA continues tightening enforcement in the public transport sector, following recent action against operators linked to safety lapses.
The NTSA ordered an immediate shutdown of Nicco Movers 1 Sacco and revoked its operator licence, directing all its vehicles to stop operating. The action follows investigations linked to the death of a KMTC student on Thika Road.
Uber has ended its Tanzania operations after nearly a decade, citing a difficult regulatory environment and competition, affecting over 1,500 drivers and reducing ride-hailing options in Dar es Salaam.