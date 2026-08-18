Sports
Vieira appointed Senegal national team coach
Vieira, who was born in Senegal's capital Dakar, succeeds Pape Thiaw, whose tenure ended after Senegal's elimination from this year's World Cup in the round of 32.
Vieira, who was born in Senegal's capital Dakar, succeeds Pape Thiaw, whose tenure ended after Senegal's elimination from this year's World Cup in the round of 32.
Mike Maignan was key in keeping the score level, denying efforts from Sadio Mané and reacting quickly in dangerous moments, while Ismaïla Sarr also missed a good opportunity from close range.
Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior has asked CAF to investigate referee Jean Jacques Ngambo Ndala’s handling of Senegal’s AFCON final win over Morocco after a disputed late penalty in Rabat.