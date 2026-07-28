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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Didier Deschamps

France manager Deschamps to miss Norway clash
World-Cup-2026

France manager Deschamps to miss Norway clash

The manager has left the Les Bleus camp, in agreement with the French Football Federation, to take compassionate leave and is expected to fly home to France to make funeral arrangements following the devastating news.

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