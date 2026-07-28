Zidane takes charge as France begin new Era after Deschamps exit
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The France squad travelled from their World Cup training base in Boston to Miami on Thursday. According to L'Equipe, the players requested a free evening to clear their minds following their disappointing semi-final defeat to Spain.
Morocco, ranked seventh in the world, were expected to provide France with their toughest challenge so far, especially after their remarkable campaign.
The manager has left the Les Bleus camp, in agreement with the French Football Federation, to take compassionate leave and is expected to fly home to France to make funeral arrangements following the devastating news.
Mike Maignan was key in keeping the score level, denying efforts from Sadio Mané and reacting quickly in dangerous moments, while Ismaïla Sarr also missed a good opportunity from close range.