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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Teacher Training

KNEC boss David Njegere speaking during a past engagement.
News

KNEC opens online Item-writing training for senior school, vocational teachers

Item writing is the process of developing individual questions or tasks used to assess a learner's knowledge, skills and competencies. The process goes beyond simply writing questions. Assessment items need to be linked to the curriculum, test the intended learning outcomes and be clear enough to allow learners to demonstrate what they know and can do

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Parliament seeks public input on education reform Bills across four counties
News

Parliament seeks public input on education reform Bills across four counties

The six Bills are the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Basic Education Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026

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MPs begin review of six Bills on education governance and funding
Education and Career

MPs begin review of six Bills on education governance and funding

The proposals are contained in the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya National Education Assessment Bill, 2026; Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training in Basic Education Bill, 2026; Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; and Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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