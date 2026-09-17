Parents fear new education funding plan could shift costs to families
The National Parents Association asked Parliament to give parents’ associations formal recognition in law and establish a dedicated fund to support their work.
The National Parents Association asked Parliament to give parents’ associations formal recognition in law and establish a dedicated fund to support their work.
Item writing is the process of developing individual questions or tasks used to assess a learner's knowledge, skills and competencies. The process goes beyond simply writing questions. Assessment items need to be linked to the curriculum, test the intended learning outcomes and be clear enough to allow learners to demonstrate what they know and can do
The six Bills are the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Basic Education Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026
The proposal is part of wider changes targeting teacher training in the country and could affect about 36,000 students who were enrolled in pre-service teacher training and upgrade programmes during the 2024/25 financial year.
The proposals are contained in the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya National Education Assessment Bill, 2026; Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training in Basic Education Bill, 2026; Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; and Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Under the plan, all registered teachers will be expected to participate in ongoing professional training aimed at improving teaching methods and enhancing learner outcomes.
KNEC said the platform is managed by its Educational Assessment Resource Centre (EARC) and has been developed to support educators involved in learner assessment, reporting and professional growth.
The program is designed to build the capacity of educators in developing quality test items that support effective assessment of learner competencies across primary, secondary, special needs, and teacher training college levels.