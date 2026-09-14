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Senator Mungatana announces death of eight-year-old daughter
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
The hospital's expansion aims to address persistent gaps in child healthcare access by bringing quality medical services closer to rapidly growing communities, as Kenya continues to face challenges in reducing under-five mortality rates