Five killed in head-on crash on Nakuru–Nairobi Highway
The crash occurred at about 11pm on September 13, 2026, in the Kamugunda area, according to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio.
The crash occurred at about 11pm on September 13, 2026, in the Kamugunda area, according to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio.
The latest operation is part of a wider crackdown that has been running across the capital since July, with enforcement teams targeting pedestrians who cross busy roads at points other than designated footbridges and marked crossings
The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on pedestrians crossing busy roads at undesignated points, with NTSA warning that the practice puts lives at risk and disrupts traffic flow.
he Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, seeks to amend the Kenya Roads Act, Cap. 408, by requiring road agencies and county governments to include infrastructure for people who walk, cycle and use other forms of non-motorised transport when developing new roads or upgrading existing ones.
Speaking during Friday’s operation, NTSA Assistant Director Brenda Sawe said the campaign would continue until more pedestrians embraced safer road crossing habits.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Authority said pedestrian safety remains a major concern, noting that pedestrians accounted for 38 per cent of all road traffic crashes recorded as of June 30, 2026.
The authority said the affected section is the Nakuru-bound side of Waiyaki Way (A8) between Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout. The traffic restrictions will take effect on June 25 and remain in place until September 25, 2026.
The confirmation follows an earlier notice by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which announced that a section of Mombasa Road would also be affected during the exercise.