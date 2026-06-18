Kenyan families channel Sh27.7bn to support students studying abroad

Kenyan households are continuing to spend large sums to keep their children in schools and universities outside the country, with new data showing that Sh27.7 billion was used to support learners abroad within a one-year period to May 2025.

The latest findings place education as the leading reason for money sent out of the country, reflecting a steady rise in families opting for foreign learning opportunities despite the high cost.

The figures are contained in a national remittance survey that shows total outward money transfers stood at Sh40.5 billion during the period, meaning education-related support alone accounted for 68.4 percent of all funds sent abroad.

The report was produced through a joint exercise by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the Central Bank of Kenya, and Financial Sector Deepening Kenya.

It is based on a nationwide study of 4,400 households conducted in August 2025 and is the first detailed attempt to map how Kenyan families send money across borders.

It shows that people aged between 20 and 29 received Sh16.02 billion in support, while those in the 30 to 39 age bracket received Sh16.35 billion. A large portion of these funds is linked to students and young professionals who are still dependent on family support while living abroad.

The data further indicates that individuals who had completed secondary school before leaving the country accounted for Sh20.4 billion, equal to 50.2 percent of total outward remittances. This suggests that most of the support is tied to higher education and related living costs.

“The findings show that this pattern reflects the significant financial needs of young adults abroad, including education, living expenses, and initial settlement costs for students and early-career professionals. In addition to cash remittances, individuals in this age group also received a higher share of in-kind remittances, indicating support for both personal and professional requirements,” said KNBS in the report that was published on Tuesday.

The breakdown of transfers shows that those in paid employment received Sh5.06 billion from relatives in Kenya, with Sh2.38 billion in cash and Sh2.67 billion in in-kind support. Students abroad were mainly supported through cash transfers, with very little in-kind assistance recorded.

Out of the Sh27.7 billion directed to students abroad, only Sh89.6 million came in the form of goods such as food items.

Those classified as homemakers received Sh930.4 million, while unemployed individuals seeking opportunities abroad were supported with Sh645.7 million, all in cash.

Self-employed recipients abroad recorded a different pattern, receiving Sh815 million in total support, with most of it, Sh725.5 million, coming as in-kind goods and a smaller portion of Sh89.5 million in cash.

On destination countries, Turkey and the United States recorded the highest inflows at Sh10.07 billion and Sh8.26 billion respectively. The United Kingdom followed with Sh6.27 billion, Uganda with Sh5.25 billion, and Australia with Sh1.42 billion.

“The high concentration of remittances to recipients in Turkey, the US, and the United Kingdom highlights the significant educational, professional, and familial connections that drive these financial flows, while substantial transfers within the EAC emphasise the enduring importance of regional support networks,” the report added.

Overall, the survey shows that Kenya’s total outward financial flows are higher than earlier estimates, pointing to a deeper level of cross-border household support than previously recorded.