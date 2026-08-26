US country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80
Her nephew Brian Seaver announced the news in a video posted to the country legend's Instagram page.
Her nephew Brian Seaver announced the news in a video posted to the country legend's Instagram page.
The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
The 41-year-old Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 32, exchanged vows on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by their five children. The player's public relations firm, Brunswick Group, described the event as "private and intimate."
The ruling marks the biggest financial penalty Meta has faced over child safety and is also believed to be the first time a social media company has been declared a public nuisance by a court.
Prosecutors said he used AI tools to create fake online identities, targeting victims through social media and dating sites, earning their trust, then extorting their money.
Until now, creators and everyday users had only one caption option for a carousel post, meaning the same text remained visible regardless of which image or video was being viewed.
Meta says it logged a milestone quarter with more than 3.5 billion people using its apps daily. It links gains in Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to new AI models, while citing user declines tied to outages in Iran and Russia restrictions.
It is the first time parent company Meta will proactively alert parents to searches by their child on Instagram for harmful material, rather than block searches and direct users to external help.
Data from the monitoring group NetBlocks showed that by Wednesday, access to major online platforms had been blocked, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp.
Instagram said the incident was caused by a flaw that allowed an “external party” to send legitimate password reset requests on behalf of the company. The social media platform stressed that its internal systems were not compromised and that all user accounts remain secure.
Recent reporting also indicates that Apple plans on bringing ads to the Maps app. This is reportedly scheduled for next year, though the company has yet to comment.
The warning follows a failed attempt by Meta to challenge the penalties in the federal high court in Abuja.