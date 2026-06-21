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MPs push for expanded NEA role to protect Kenyan migrant workers
According to the MPs, a stronger NEA would help curb rogue employment agencies that charge job seekers exorbitant fees and expose workers to unsafe conditions abroad.
According to the MPs, a stronger NEA would help curb rogue employment agencies that charge job seekers exorbitant fees and expose workers to unsafe conditions abroad.
The suspects, identified as Bilal Dundo Nyanje and Ali Abu Bakari, were arrested during an operation.