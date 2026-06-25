LIVE: Gen Z protest anniversary
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says police are ready to provide security during today’s planned demonstrations across the country.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says police are ready to provide security during today’s planned demonstrations across the country.
Speaking on Citizen TV's on Sunday, Wamalwa said he had spent Father's Day with families of some of the young people who died during the anti-tax protests, describing the event as part of activities leading to the upcoming commemoration.
Kenyans in the diaspora have denounced what they called an all-out attack on civil liberties by the government and warned that the country risks sliding into full-blown tyranny.
Speaking during Madaraka Day celebrations at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, he said the country cannot move forward without addressing the suffering caused during the demonstrations.