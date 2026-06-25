Murkomen apologises to Ang’ata Barikoi residents over police brutality

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has apologised to residents of Ang’ata Barikoi in Narok County after admitting that some police officers involved in a recent security operation mistreated members of the public, damaged property and failed in their duty to protect citizens.

Addressing a security meeting in the area on Wednesday, Murkomen said the actions attributed to the officers were unacceptable and assured residents that those found responsible would face disciplinary measures.

The apology follows complaints from residents who accused security personnel of assaulting civilians, destroying businesses and homes, and stealing from traders after an operation mounted in response to insecurity along the Narok-Migori border.

"There are times when I defend our police officers when they are carrying out their duties, but there are also times when I criticise them when they make mistakes, as they did here in Ang’ata Barikoi," said Murkomen.

The CS said police officers are entrusted with protecting lives and property and should never turn against the people they are deployed to serve.

"As the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, I would like to apologise to all the residents of Ang’ata Barikoi who were harmed by the brutal actions of police officers who were supposed to protect citizens, not beat them, oppress them, and rob them of their property. I am therefore deeply sorry," he added.

Murkomen maintained that the government would not shield officers who misuse their authority, noting that appropriate action would be taken against anyone found culpable.

The operation was launched after a cattle rustling incident along the border between Narok and Migori counties that left a General Service Unit officer dead.

However, residents claim the security crackdown that followed resulted in attacks on civilians and destruction of property, prompting criticism from local leaders.

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Emurua Dikirr MP David Keter and Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli joined residents in condemning the reported abuses and demanding accountability from security agencies.

The leaders further called on the national government to resolve persistent land conflicts and tackle cattle rustling, saying the two issues have continued to drive insecurity and unrest in the region.

Their remarks came as authorities sought to restore confidence among residents following the controversial operation and growing calls for justice for those affected.