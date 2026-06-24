Chief Justice Martha Koome urges Parliament to fast-track electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on Parliament to urgently pass key electoral reform bills and urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to firmly enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct, warning that political violence, intimidation and hate speech could undermine public confidence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024-2029 and Election Operations Plan 2025-2027, Koome said the country must strengthen its legal and institutional framework to safeguard credible, peaceful and inclusive elections.

The Chief Justice described the launch as an important step in strengthening democratic governance and ensuring citizens play a central role in shaping the country's future.

“This launch today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards strengthening democracy, enhancing electoral governance, and deepening citizen participation in building a better Kenya for all of us.”

She congratulated the electoral commission for developing the two plans through what she described as a broad and inclusive consultation process involving different stakeholders.

“It took the effort of an inclusive and consultative process that brought together a broad range of stakeholders. Such an approach reflects the very democratic principles that the Commission is mandated to uphold and demonstrates a commitment to transparency, accountability, and shared ownership of our electoral future,” she stated.

Chief Justice Martha Koome cutting a ribbon after the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024-2029 and Election Operations Plan 2025-2027 in Nairobi, on June 24, 2026. PHOTO/IEBC

Koome said elections should not be viewed as a one-day event but as a continuous process that requires strong institutions, adequate resources, proper planning and a solid legal framework.

According to the Chief Justice, credible elections are built on four key foundations.

“Experience from democracies around the world has demonstrated that credible elections rest on four fundamental pillars: strong laws, strong institutions, voter participation and public trust.”

She cautioned that outdated, unclear or fragmented electoral laws can create uncertainty, increase disputes and weaken public confidence in election outcomes.

“It is therefore imperative that legal reforms remain a continuous undertaking, evolving alongside technological advancements, emerging electoral challenges and the changing expectations of our citizens.”

Koome welcomed proposals contained in the Elections Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2026, saying the reforms would help strengthen the country's electoral system.

“I take this opportunity to urge the National Assembly and the Senate to fast-track the consideration and enactment of these two proposed Bills,” she said.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the growing use of technology in elections, noting that digital systems can improve efficiency, transparency and accountability when supported by strong safeguards and oversight mechanisms.

“Technology alone cannot guarantee credibility. Its effectiveness depends on the existence of robust legal safeguards and institutional oversight as well as the goodwill by all parties to embrace and trust the technology.”

She further stressed the importance of inclusive participation in democratic processes, saying women, youth, persons with disabilities, minority communities and other marginalized groups must be given meaningful opportunities to take part in elections and governance.

At the same time, Koome raised concern over rising cases of political violence, intimidation, hate speech and the involvement of criminal gangs in political activities.

“It is imperative that we reject the dangerous normalization of political violence. Elections must be contests of ideas, policies and leadership ability, not demonstrations of who can marshal the greatest capacity for intimidation or disorder.”

She urged the IEBC to use its constitutional mandate to enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct fairly and decisively against all offenders.

“The Commission must therefore send a clear and unequivocal message that those who engage in violence, sponsor criminal elements, incite supporters, or otherwise violate the Electoral Code of Conduct will face swift and appropriate sanctions, regardless of their political affiliation, status or influence.”

Koome said enforcing electoral rules consistently would help protect the integrity of the electoral process and boost public trust in democratic institutions.

She concluded by calling on all stakeholders to support the commission's strategic and operational plans and work together to ensure the country delivers elections that are peaceful, transparent, inclusive and reflective of the will of the people.

“Every Kenyan must approach the polling station calmly and confidently, ready to make his or her voice count. Indeed, Your Vote, Your Voice,” she concluded.