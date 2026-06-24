UN, UK back IEBC roadmap as Kenya prepares for 2027 polls

The United Nations and the United Kingdom have thrown their weight behind Kenya's preparations for the 2027 General Election, praising the country's democratic progress while urging greater public trust, electoral reforms and inclusive participation as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolls out its long-term roadmap for the next polls.

Speaking during the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024-2029 and the Election Operations Plan 2025-2027 in Nairobi on Wednesday, UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Jean-Luc Stalon said the United Nations remains committed to supporting Kenya's electoral process, building on a partnership that has existed since the country's return to multi-party democracy in 1992.

He noted that the collaboration between Kenya and the United Nations has covered every election held during that period.

“The United Nations and the Government of Kenya have a shared and strong partnership in the delivery of electoral assistance for every single election since Kenya's return to multi-party democracy in 1992,” he highlighted.

Dr. Stalon praised Kenya for maintaining regular elections over the years, saying the country had achieved an important democratic milestone by consistently conducting polls every five years.

“As we look back across these decades, we must celebrate and commend the Government of Kenya, which has successfully conducted consecutive polls every five years,” he explained.

He also welcomed the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024-2029, describing it as an important tool for strengthening election management and democratic governance in the country.

“My second point is on the value of the strategic plan. The strategic plans are assets in Kenya's democracy. The strategic plan provides a clear roadmap for the next five years, firmly anchored on Article 81 principles, as well as global electoral standards.”

According to Stalon, the strategic plan offers direction for the commission as it works towards delivering credible elections while remaining guided by constitutional principles and internationally recognised electoral standards.

Deputy British High Commissioner Dr. Ed Barnett also praised the launch of the two documents, describing them as a major step in Kenya's preparations for the next General Election.

Barnett reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting democratic governance and strong institutions in Kenya.

“Kenya and the United Kingdom share a common commitment to strengthening democratic governance and institutional resilience. These are indeed the foundations that underpin the Kenya-United Kingdom Strategic Partnership signed by His Excellency President Ruto and Prime Minister Starmer in London last year,” he said.

He commended the commission for progress made so far, particularly efforts to expand voter registration ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I would like to commend the IEBC for the progress being made towards preparedness for the 2027 elections, including the enhanced push on voter registration earlier this year. The launch of the strategic plan and the elections operations plan is indeed an important milestone.”

Barnett stressed that inclusive elections are essential for a strong democracy, saying all groups in society must be given a chance to participate in shaping the country's future.

“Elections are indeed a cornerstone of democracy, providing young people, women, people living with disability, marginalized groups and all citizens with the opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights and shape a nation’s future. The more inclusive a process, the stronger the mandate for those elected to govern.”

The British envoy also called for stronger action against gender-based violence, harassment and intimidation targeting women participating in public life.

At the same time, he identified public trust, delayed electoral reforms and peaceful political conduct as the three major issues that require attention before the 2027 General Election.

“Recent opinion polls indicate a consistent concern over low public trust in key electoral institutions, including the IEBC. Strengthening trust and tackling misinformation and disinformation in the electoral process will be critical.”

Meanwhile, UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Stephen Jackson Stalon said the Election Operations Plan serves as the practical framework through which the commission will implement the goals outlined in its strategic plan.

He noted that the plan converts the commission's broader objectives into specific actions that will guide preparations for the next election cycle.

Dr. Stalon added that both the Strategic Plan and the Election Operations Plan would also provide direction for future United Nations support to Kenya's electoral process.

“Our pledge to Kenya remains unwavering to continuously deliver high-quality impactful electoral assistance,” he stressed, reaffirming the UN’s commitment to supporting a transparent, inclusive and peaceful 2027 electoral process.