Kenya to mark World Drug Day with focus shifts to emerging narcotics threats

Kenya will on Friday mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the NACADA Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa, in a national event expected to bring together government officials, county leaders, community groups, youth representatives, people in recovery and members of the public to focus on the country’s fight against substance abuse.

The commemoration organised by the National Authority for Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse will centre on changing drug threats, improved treatment approaches and stronger prevention efforts, as authorities respond to shifting patterns of drug and substance abuse across the country.

This year’s global theme, “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses,” will guide the discussions, with attention expected to turn to the rise of synthetic drugs and other emerging narcotic substances that are raising concern among health and security agencies.

Officials say the event will also act as a national platform to review how Kenya can strengthen prevention programmes, expand access to treatment, and improve rehabilitation systems while adapting to more complex drug-related challenges.

Key government institutions expected at the gathering include the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Mombasa County Government, and National Government Administration Officers, alongside civil society organisations and other stakeholders involved in drug prevention and control efforts.

According to organisers, one of the main focus areas will be Kenya’s evolving drug control approach, including public awareness efforts targeting new and emerging substances, as well as the expansion of evidence-based rehabilitation services in different parts of the country.

A key highlight of the event will be the presentation of new treatment and recovery models being implemented at the Miritini facility, which authorities say are designed to improve recovery outcomes and support long-term reintegration of affected individuals.

Officials also note that the centre has expanded free rehabilitation services for women, aimed at improving access to treatment for vulnerable groups affected by substance use disorders.

The commemoration is expected to reinforce the need to combine public health responses with law enforcement efforts, as Kenya continues to push a coordinated strategy that includes prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community support.

Organisers further say the event will highlight the importance of partnerships between government agencies, community organisations and individuals with lived recovery experience in addressing the wider social and economic impact of drug and substance abuse.

There will also be emphasis on technology-driven prevention efforts, stronger collaboration among stakeholders and the expansion of treatment programmes designed to build more resilient communities and reduce the effects of illicit drugs on families.

The national observance comes at a time when authorities are focusing more on flexible, community-based responses to evolving drug trends, especially among young people.

By bringing together policymakers, health experts, law enforcement officers and community advocates, the Mombasa event is expected to deepen dialogue, share practical experiences and strengthen cooperation in tackling drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

As preparations continue, attention is now on Mombasa, where the commemoration is set to serve as a key platform for shaping Kenya’s next phase of action in addressing drug-related challenges through coordinated national efforts.