Matatus to operate normally on June 25 protest anniversary

Commuters will continue relying on matatus for normal travel on June 25, with transport operators assuring that services will not be halted despite expectations of demonstrations marking the anniversary of last year’s protests.

The Matatu Owners Association of Kenya has urged operators to remain steady, avoid panic and maintain routine services, saying the sector plays a key role in keeping the country moving even during tense periods.

MoA chairman Albert Karakacha called on drivers, crew and owners to stay disciplined and continue offering transport without disruption.

“While we are aware of concerns regarding possible disruptions, we encourage all matatu owners, drivers, crew and staff to remain calm, exercise restraint, and continue providing transport services responsibly and professionally,” Karakacha said.

He added that the association remembers the impact of the June 25, 2024 protests and stands with affected families while stressing the need for accountability and justice.

“MoA stands in solidarity with the families and loved ones affected by the events of June 25, 2024. We believe that justice, accountability and respect for the rule of law remain essential to national healing,” Karakacha said.

The association also took a hard stance against violence, warning that destruction of property and attacks on transport workers would not be tolerated and only worsen conditions for commuters and businesses.

“MoA strongly condemns all forms of violence, vandalism, arson, looting and destruction of property. The safety and well-being of passengers, transport workers, vehicles, businesses and the public remains our foremost priority,” reads the statement.

The Commuters Association of Kenya supported the decision by operators to keep vehicles running and urged peaceful conduct from all sides during the period.

“CAK welcomes the Matatu Owners Association’s decision to keep PSVs operating during the planned June 25 Gen Z anniversary protests, and we firmly join them in condemning violence, vandalism, and arson targeting matatus,” reads the statement.

The group said public transport should not be turned into a target during political expression, noting that millions depend on it daily.

“PSVs are lifelines for the over 70 per cent of Kenyans who depend on them daily; torching a bus punishes the very commuters whose protests claim to defend, not the state. We urge demonstrators to keep their grievances peaceful and direct them at institutions, not at vehicles, drivers, or stranded passengers,” the association said.

Instead of focusing on travel warnings, CAK urged a coordinated response from all stakeholders to prevent disruption, including security agencies, transport operators and community leaders working to keep roads open and safe throughout the period.