France manager Deschamps to miss Norway clash

France manager Didier Deschamps is set to miss the team's final World Cup group-stage match following a family tragedy- the death of his mother- the French Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

The manager has left the Les Bleus camp, in agreement with the French Football Federation, to take compassionate leave and is expected to fly home to France to make funeral arrangements following the devastating news.

“The national team coach was deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of his mother,” the French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement.

“In agreement with Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation, who is present at the French national team's training camp, Didier Deschamps has entrusted his assistant, Guy Stephan, with the responsibility of leading the squad until his return. During this extremely painful time, we ask for your utmost respect and restraint,” the statement continued.

Although France have already secured their place in the knockout stage following a 3-0 win over Iraq, Deschamps will miss the upcoming training session ahead of the 2018 champions’ match against Norway, as well as the game itself, which will take place at MetLife Stadium.

In his absence, Deschamps’ long-time assistant, Guy Stephan, will take charge of the national team.

Les Bleus, who booked their place in the knockout stage with a 3-0 victory over Iraq on Monday night, are scheduled to face Norway and Erling Haaland on Friday in their final Group I clash.