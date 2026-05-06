KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

The Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) is set to host a total of 21 netball clubs, both women’s and men’s teams, for the fifth edition of the East African Netball Club Championship.

The tournament will run from May 10 to 16, 2026, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday morning in Nairobi, KNF Secretary General Millicent Busolo thanked the Kenyan government for its support and welcomed participating clubs from across East Africa.

“It’s the second time we are hosting this tournament, and now we have a bigger number of teams coming in. This means we must be at our best in terms of organization. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity. Our name is well recognized across East Africa, and we must live up to that,” said Busolo.

She also expressed her desire to see a Kenyan team win the title this year, noting that Ugandan clubs have historically performed well in Nairobi.

“I would really love to see a Kenyan team win this time. Clubs from Uganda have always done well here in Nairobi. This time, we should not allow them to beat us again,” she added.

Busolo further revealed that the championship will serve as early preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup, scheduled for September 16 to 26, 2026, at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani. She noted that the event will give players a chance to impress national team selectors.

Host nation Kenya will be represented by nine clubs. In the women’s category, teams include 12-time national champions Prisons Kenya, Ulinzi, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), and Red Perils, a rising club made up of university players. In the men’s category, Kenya will field Prisons Kenya, Nairobi Swifts, Vihiga Kings, Siaya Changers, and Kilifi Teachers College.

Uganda will bring strong competition, including defending champions National Insurance Company (NIC) and runners-up Uganda Prisons, alongside Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Police in the women’s category. Their men’s teams include Kampala University, World of Bees (WOB), and Legacy Club.

Tanzania will be represented by Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) Mbweni, Jeshi Stars, and Polisi Arusha, while Zanzibar will field Kikosi cha Valantia Zanzibar (KVZ).

South Sudan, through its newly affiliated federation, will also send two women’s teams, adding further excitement to the tournament.

KNF remains hopeful that Kenya will perform well as the host nation, building on the success of the 2023 edition held at the same venue, as the country prepares to host the Africa Cup later this year.