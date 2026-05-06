CS Barasa tightens environmental rules, warns firms of immediate closure

The government has rolled out a renewed environmental compliance drive that will see firms across the country face strict inspections, with authorities warning that any breach of pollution rules could lead to instant shutdowns.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the operation will be spearheaded by the National Environment Management Authority, which has been instructed to intensify checks on factories and other facilities suspected of operating outside approved environmental standards.

The focus, according to her statement released on Tuesday, May 5, is on facilities that continue to run without proper systems to treat waste before releasing it into the environment.

Barasa said the government is firm on enforcing compliance, stressing that no operator will be excused if found in breach of the law.

"I have directed NEMA to enforce the law firmly and without compromise. Any facility found in violation, especially those operating without proper effluent treatment systems, will face immediate sanctions, including closure. We have adopted a strict zero-tolerance approach," the statement read.

She added that the inspection exercise will also extend to waste handling practices, particularly those that have continued to endanger public health and damage ecosystems.

Illegal dumping and uncontrolled burning of waste were singled out as key areas of concern, with enforcement teams expected to move swiftly against offenders.

"We are also stepping up action against illegal waste burning and ensuring compliance with waste segregation laws under the Sustainable Waste Management Act of 2022," the statement added.

The Cabinet Secretary further pointed out that industries must take full responsibility for waste generated from their operations, saying environmental accountability must be embraced across production chains.

She noted that the government is strengthening the Extended Producer Responsibility system to ensure companies actively manage their environmental impact and support those involved in waste recovery work.

"Further, through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), industries must take full accountability for the waste they generate, while also supporting waste pickers who play a vital role in this value chain. Protecting riparian zones between 6 to 30 meters remains essential for flood control and natural water filtration," the statement further read.

The latest directive comes in the wake of earlier enforcement action by environmental regulators targeting illegal mining activities that were damaging key water sources.

In one of the major crackdowns, the National Environment Management Authority ordered the closure of more than 200 illegal gold mining sites in Kambi Karai and Lami Nyeusi areas along River Turkwel in Sigor, West Pokot County.

At the time, the agency said the operations had been carried out without environmental approval, leading to severe degradation of the river system.

"The Authority has been receiving numerous complaints on the illegal mining points along River Turkwel, with more than 200 gold mining points. The sites are operating without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) licenses, leaving deep holes and dirty waters along the river, making it unsuitable for domestic consumption," the statement read.

The regulator added that the affected mining sites would remain shut until they meet full environmental compliance requirements.

"During the closure period, the Authority will be assessing the environmental compliance levels on the mining sites to ensure only the ones that meet EIA and Audit conditions, as well as decommissioning plans, will be licensed before resuming operations," the statement added.

Authorities say the combined enforcement actions are part of a wider push to restore damaged ecosystems and ensure industries and extractive activities follow the law.