Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ulinzi Sports Complex

Kidake, Shikuku and Chesebe shine at Athletics Masters trials
Sports

Kidake, Shikuku and Chesebe shine at Athletics Masters trials

Speaking after the event, Athletics Kenya (AK) Masters chairman Stephen Ole Marai expressed optimism about improving the country's medal tally at the 26th edition of the championships, following Kenya's impressive performance in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 2024, where the team won 26 medals, seven gold, 10 silver and nine bronze.

By