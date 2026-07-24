Bitok affirms Kenya's readiness for Nations Championship, Malkia Strikers' title defence
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
The tournament formed part of the qualification pathway for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, where flag football will make its Olympic debut.
Speaking after the event, Athletics Kenya (AK) Masters chairman Stephen Ole Marai expressed optimism about improving the country's medal tally at the 26th edition of the championships, following Kenya's impressive performance in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 2024, where the team won 26 medals, seven gold, 10 silver and nine bronze.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday morning in Nairobi, KNF Secretary General Millicent Busolo thanked the Kenyan government for its support and welcomed participating clubs from across East Africa.