Kenya seals Sh154.2bn JKIA upgrade deal as major airport expansion begins

Kenya has entered a major phase in the expansion of its main airport after signing a Sh154.2 billion contract for the long-awaited modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), setting the stage for a wide upgrade aimed at easing congestion and improving operations at the busy hub.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, launches a broad redevelopment plan that will see the construction of a new terminal, upgrading of existing facilities, and improvements in both airside and landside operations to enhance efficiency and passenger handling.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the project marks an important step in strengthening Kenya’s aviation sector and supporting long-term economic growth.

He noted that planning for the project had already been completed through the JKIA Master Plan, which was finalised in February 2026 and guided the current procurement process.

The contract was signed on behalf of the government by Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika and China Road and Bridge Corporation General Manager Yu Xiaodong.

According to Chirchir, the project is expected to transform the airport’s capacity as passenger and cargo demand continues to grow.

"The JKIA Modernization Project is a strategic undertaking aimed at expanding airport capacity, enhancing safety, improving passenger and cargo services, and strengthening Kenya’s position as a leading regional aviation hub," Chirchir stressed.

He added that the scope of the project goes beyond expansion, focusing on upgrading existing systems and improving overall service delivery.

"The project scope includes the construction of a new terminal building and associated support facilities, the modernization and upgrading of existing infrastructure, the improvement of airside and landside operations, and the enhancement of overall operational efficiency and service delivery," Chirchir stated.

The government said procurement activities for the project had been ongoing for several months following completion of the master plan that set the framework for expansion.

Chirchir noted that the process attracted strong interest from the industry, with more than 40 companies participating in a pre-bid conference held in April 2026 to clarify requirements and project expectations.

He said all bids were assessed based on technical and financial merit in line with procurement laws and regulations.

"The process was conducted in full compliance with applicable procurement laws and regulatory requirements, with all submissions evaluated on technical and financial merit," he explained.

The Cabinet Secretary added that transparency and accountability will remain central throughout implementation of the project.

"As a Ministry, we remain firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to all required standards as we deliver world-class aviation infrastructure that will position JKIA as a premier gateway to Africa and drive Kenya’s economic growth and competitiveness."

The signing ceremony was attended by officials from the Kenya Airports Authority, legal representatives from both the government and China Road and Bridge Corporation, as well as senior aviation officials.

Once completed, the project is expected to ease congestion, improve passenger experience, increase cargo capacity, and strengthen Nairobi’s role as a key aviation and logistics hub in Africa.

JKIA remains Kenya’s busiest airport and a critical gateway linking Africa with Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, making the expansion one of the country’s most significant infrastructure investments in recent years.